Charles C. Babcock, 1950-2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Charles C. Babcock, 1950-2017
May 24, 2017
One time South Routt resident Charles C. Babcock, 66, of Poplar Grove, IL., died peacefully in his home, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Born October 20, 1950, in Beloit, WI.. Survived by his family in Illinois and Ray Babcock of Stagecoach, Co. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes association in his name.
