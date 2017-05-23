Alfred (Fritz) Scott Graham, 1916 – 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Alfred (Fritz) Scott Graham passed away on February 21, 2017, missing his 101st birthday by 4 days.

He grew up ranching with his father around and in Steamboat Springs, CO. He served in WWII as First Class Staff Sargent Surgical Technician in the South Pacific Theater and Guadalcanal campaign. Upon returning from the war he met and married Dorothea (Dotty). They moved to Glenrock and he began working for Pacific Power and Light. When he retired in 1981 he was the operator of the Dragline. Fritz and Dorothea traveled with their Airstream and the Wally Byam Airstream Club and met many friends. They settled in Apache Junction, AZ.

He was a 32-degree Mason of Glenrock Lodge #22, and a member of the VFW

He was preceded in death, by his Parents. Wife Dorothea, Sister Jane Schnepf, He is survived by his Daughter Ouida, Sister Alice Bauer, Niece Jan Bump and her family, and Nephew Bob Bauer and his family.

Veteran and Masonic Services will be held on June 3rd at 1p at the Masonic Section of Glenrock Cemetery with lunch served at the Masonic Lodge following the service.

Please donate to your favorite Charity.