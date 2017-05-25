No beer after hours: The Record for Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

1:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a convenience store in the first block of Anglers Drive. Someone was trying to buy beer after hours.

4:36 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who thought someone was in her home in Gondola Square. Police could not find anyone.

10:02 a.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

10:52 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having an allergic reaction in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

12:07 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a hotel guest refusing to leave in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

1:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

2:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

3:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft in the first block of Anglers Drive.

7:23 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 100 block of Lincoln Street.