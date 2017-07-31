Nancy Spillane: Cory Gardner is not representing his constituents | SteamboatToday.com

A majority of Colorado voters think it's a better idea to keep Obamacare – the Affordable Care Act — than to replace it with a new healthcare plan, according to a poll by Keating Research. The survey (The Denver Post) found that 54 percent of Colorado respondents wanted to save or improve the Affordable Care Act.

According to polling from Hart Research, fully 68 percent of Americans want to keep the parts of the Affordable Care Act that work and fix the rest. Moreover, the polling showed most Americans —including 54 percent of Mr. Trump’s own voters — have a favorable view of the Medicaid system, which would face steep cuts under the Republican plan, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Our senator Cory Gardner, with this information in hand, has voted every single time to repeal something his constituents want to keep.

Does Cory Gardner represent his constituents? I don't think so.

Nancy Spillane

Steamboat Springs