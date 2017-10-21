Mustangs run it up on Soroco

The West Grand High School football team entered its Thursday game against Soroco as the No. 2 ranked team in the state, and it showed the Rams why in a bruising 54-0 victory.

The Mustangs scored 30 points in the first quarter, then scored two more touchdowns in the second to start a running clock in the game.

Quarterback Brady Gore threw for a pair of touchdowns and Luis Dominguez threw for one and ran for another. The Mustangs racked up 400 yards total offense.

West Grand managed to shut down Soroco's offense, limiting tailback Jace Logan to 35 yards on eight carries and the whole team to 72 yards in the game.

Soroco dropped to 5-3 with the loss.