Mustache Ride traffic: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017

Sunday, Oct. 7, 2017

1:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person banging on doors in the 2100 block of Elk River Road. Police could not find anyone.

10:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:47 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver in the first block of Anglers Drive. Four males had bought a 12-pack of beer at a convenience store, and the driver was drinking one of the beers. Police could not find the driver.

4:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of Mustache Ride cyclists not obeying traffic signals in the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

5:28 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a very drunken woman walking down Fish Creek Falls Road. She could not be located.

Recommended Stories For You

6 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bike stolen in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive. A friend had borrowed it.

6:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man in gym shorts and a down jacket walking around private property in the 300 block of River Road. He could not be located.

7:29 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the first block of Anglers Drive.

10:59 p.m. Officers were called to a report of 15 males fighting in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Everything was fine when officers arrived.

11:16 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a headache in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.