More like red wall than red zone for Hayden football at Gilpin County

The Hayden High School football team played just well enough Saturday on a road trip to Gilpin County to make the squad's 38-0 loss extra frustrating.

In the end, the Tigers were no match for the Eagles, now 6-1 and quickly climbing the 8-man football state rankings. Hayden pushed its offense inside Gilpin County's 20-yard line on six different occasions, however, and didn't come away with a single point.

"We had our chances, but in the red zone, we didn't execute," Hayden coach Ryan Wilkie said. "We moved the ball, but we didn't finish."

It was a combination of mistakes. Several drives ended on turnovers. Others ended with poor blocking or a simple slip by a ball carrier.

"That killed us," Wilkie said.

The story was similar on defense, where Gilpin's do-everything quarterback Austin Boulter proved too much to stop, scoring all of his team's touchdowns.

Hayden often got to the right place, and in time. It couldn't do what it needed to do when there, however.

"We put bodies on him, but we weren't disciplined and we tackled high or didn't wrap up. We didn't do our job," Wilkie said. "It was a long day."

The outcome sets Gilpin County and West Grand out in front of the league with Soroco and Hayden in third and fourth. They play each other Oct. 27, but first Hayden plays at 7 p.m. at home Friday against Plateau Valley.

