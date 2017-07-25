Moose visits South Park’s Trey Parker and family at Steamboat home (video) | SteamboatToday.com

A moose paid a visit to South Park co-creator Trey Parker and his family while they lounged in the pool at their Steamboat Springs home, and Parker’s wife caught the encounter on video.

In a video shared by celebrity news website TMZ in July, Steamboat Ski Area is seen in the background as a moose walks towards the pool at the home.

Parker’s young daughter is heard on the video saying “I’m scared,” but the moose soon walks away from the pool.

"South Park" creators Parker and Matt Stone completed their Steamboat getaway overlooking the South Valley and Mount Werner in late 2007.

In 2009, Steamboat Today reported the timber-frame home on nearly 2 acres near the base of the Steamboat Ski Area is filled with a Zen-like calm and a love of nature.