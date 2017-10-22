Missing hunter: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

Saturday, Oct. 21

3:17 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:53 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue members were called to search for an overdue hunter in the area of Elkhorn Mountain. The hunter returned to camp a few minutes later.

8:56 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious car at a church in the 700 block of Concordia Lane.

9:02 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at a bar in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:45 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a sick person at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

11:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious car in the 300 block of Clearwater Trail.