Million dollar home starts, sales, picking up in Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com

On the heels of a strong first quarter for real estate dollar volume in Steamboat Springs, there are ongoing signs of interest in high-end homes in Routt County, both in re-sales of existing homes and building permits issued for seven-figure homes.

From May 1 to 12, the Routt County Regional Building Department reports issuing permits for three new million dollar homes.

JSM Builders is the general contractor for a new $1.1 million home at 3035 Temple Knolls on an elevated lot on the south side of Burgess Creek not far from the bottom of the Thunderhead Express chairlift. The client is CCRC Temple Knoll LLC.

Outside the Steamboat Springs city limits at the base of Buffalo Pass, Tim and Kris Rowse are the clients of Vargas Construction for a new $1.25 million single-family home in Strawberry Park.

On the other side of Copper Ridge, Bunting Family, LLC is planning a new home with a permit value of $1.05 million. It will be built by Dimension Fine Home Builders on a hillside on the west side of the Elk River. The site overlooks the Mad Creek Trailhead in the Routt National Forest.

Another permit for a residential duplex with a combined permit valuation of more than $1 million has been pulled by Kenneth and Patricia Gold of Steamboat Springs. William Gunn is the contractor for the project where the combined valuation of the two units is $1.33 million.

The first quarter of 2017 in Routt County chalked up $169 million spread over 247 sales in all categories of real estate combined. The $169 million represented the highest first-quarter dollar volume on record, and the 247 sales ranked fourth best.

In the category of existing home sales, there were four, million-dollar-plus or close to million dollar sales in the week of May 12 to 18. A 3,778-square-foot home on Val D'Isere Circle with views of Emerald Mountain sold for $1.18 million.

Interest is picking up in the Range at Wildhorse Meadows, where a 4,598-square-foot home sold for $980,000. It was among the first re-sales in that neighborhood.

A home overlooking Old Town Steamboat from Uncochief Circle sold for $1.11 million last week. It comprises 4,493 square feet. Also last week, a 2,921-square-foot Eagleridge Townhome sold for $979,000.

