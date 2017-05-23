Man who died in Yampa River identified as Steamboat Springs IT worker | SteamboatToday.com

The 22-year-old man who was found dead in the Yampa River Monday after running from police had recently moved to Steamboat Springs to work in the information technology industry.

Fresh out of college, Arman T. Qureshi had been doing contract IT work for SmartWool since January.

"It's definitely tough," Smartwool spokeswoman Molly Cuffe said of Qureshi's death. "Obviously, our prayers go out to the family and everyone who was involved."

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said an autopsy was pending, and it would take some time to determine how Qureshi died.

“It’s just a very tragic situation,” Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said.

Qureshi's parents were in Steamboat at the time of his death to get introduced to the mountain town. Ryg said Qureshi’s family is from Illinois.

Qureshi's body was found Monday afternoon submerged in the Yampa about five miles downstream from downtown following an extensive search of the river that spanned from Steamboat to Hayden.

Police say Qureshi ran from officers in downtown Steamboat late Sunday evening and jumped into the river near the Ninth Street bridge to escape them.

Officers also reported Qureshi wrestled himself away from an officer who had attempted to pull him out of the river near 10th and Yampa streets.

Before he ran from officers, Qureshi was being investigated as a suspect in a report of an attempted purse theft downtown, according to Police Chief Cory Christensen.

Christensen said it was suspected Qureshi had attempted to steal a purse and ran off, leading to an altercation in an alley behind 737 Lincoln Ave.

When officers arrived, they found Qureshi lying on the ground.

Christensen said Qureshi appeared to be intoxicated and was somewhat uncooperative.

Qureshi took off running when paramedics arrived to evaluate him, Christensen said.

Qureshi was not in handcuffs or under arrest when he ran from police.

Police Commander Jerry Stabile said Tuesday afternoon investigators were still looking into the events leading up to their initial contact with Qureshi.

"We're trying to get the full picture," Stabile said.

Stabile expected police would have more information about the events of Sunday night by Wednesday.