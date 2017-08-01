Man suspected of giving marijuana to juvenile faces two felonies | SteamboatToday.com

A Denver man has been charged with two felonies after being suspected of giving marijuana to a juvenile at the base of the Steamboat Ski Area.

Sean Geary, 31, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful distribution of marijuana.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Karzen called police Sunday after he saw what he believed was Geary giving marijuana to a middle-school-aged juvenile in front of the bike shop.

Police arrived, and Karzen pointed out Geary.

According to an arrest affidavit, Geary was uncooperative and police put him in handcuffs.

Before asking Geary about the marijuana, Geary mentioned giving marijuana to "those kids," the affidavit states.

Geary denied selling any marijuana.

He told police the juveniles approached him looking for marijuana, and he gave them "a couple of nugs."

Since the juveniles were smoking cigarettes, Geary said he believed they were 18.

Geary stated he thought it was legal for an 18-year-old to have marijuana.

Police told him it was not legal for an 18-year-old to possess marijuana unless they have a medical marijuana license.

Police spoke with another witness who confirmed the juvenile had just graduated from middle school.

Geary was arrested, and his bond was set at $2,000.

Because the assistant district attorney is a key witness to the incident, the case is being prosecuted by a different judicial district.

