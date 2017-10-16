Man suspected of committing wildlife crimes in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife has resulted in the arrest of Illinois man suspected of committing crimes in Routt County.

Gregory L. Landos, 35, faces a felony charge of illegal sale of wildlife.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of hunting, trapping or fishing on private property, hunting or fishing without a license and license violations.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mike Porras said Landos is still under investigation for a variety of crimes.

"It is very early in the process, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time," Porras said.

The arrest warrant affidavit outlining the probable cause for Landos' arrest has been sealed, and no additional information was available.

Recommended Stories For You

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland