Man passed out in grass: The Record for Thursday, July 27, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Thursday, July 27, 2017

1:25 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with trauma in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street.

9:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bike stolen from Colorado Mountain College.

11:54 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear trying to cross Lincoln Avenue near Dr. Rich Weiss Park. Police could not find it.

11:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a car alarm going off in the 700 block of Yampa Street. The owner could not be contacted.

12:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a cyclist who crashed in the Dakota Ridge subdivision. The 69-year-old man broke his neck and died instantly.

1:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken employee in the 2100 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. The employee, who left before police arrived, was suspected of stealing items.

2:40 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a woman having a stroke in the 2000 block of Anglers Drive.

4:52 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of a possible wildfire in Badger Meadows. It was a campfire.

6:08 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

7:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man passed out on the grass in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way. A sober person came and got the man.

9 p.m. Officers were called to a report of electronics stolen and later pawned from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who heard gunshots at Mount Werner Road and Montview Lane. An officer was in the area and believed it was fireworks.

10:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a young deer hit by a car in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police euthanized the deer.