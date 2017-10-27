Man hit by U-Haul truck: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017

12:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear in the 3200 block of Apres Ski Way.

9:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver at Curve Plaza.

3:10 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a man who was ran over by a U-Haul truck. The man was dragged but never went under the tires. The man was taken to the hospital.

3:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at Yampa Valley Medical Center.