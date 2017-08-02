Man dives off rock into Green Mountain Reservoir Tuesday, doesn’t resurface | SteamboatToday.com

A man who dove from a popular diving rock into Green Mountain Reservoir Tuesday afternoon did not surface, and a dive team was searching for him Tuesday night.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office was notified about 4:40 p.m., according to a news release.

Deputies arrived at the reservoir in about 15 minutes and starting interviewing witnesses, including people with the diver who had rented pontoon boats at the reservoir and who were camping nearby.

