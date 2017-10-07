Love Colorado? State hopes Amazon will notice that you’re counting the ways

Cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and Toronto are also trying to woo Amazon. A newly incorporated city outside Atlanta has offered to change its name to Amazon if the company moves there.

In a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos Wednesday, the bipartisan group of Colorado congressional representatives and senators said the state continues to attract a highly skilled workforce due to its outdoor recreation, strong education system and moderate cost of living.

DENVER — Colorado’s congressional delegation is urging Amazon to build its second headquarters in the state.

A grassroots public campaign is asking Coloradans to share what they love about their state in hopes a collection of those anecdotes and details will persuade a tech giant looking for a second home to love it, too.

Colorado Loves is the name of the effort, and ColoradoLoves.com is the website on which to share.

The idea is simple. Collect heaps of videos, photos and written material from state leaders, luminaries and everyday residents that capture what makes the Centennial State special. Roll out that material online just as Amazon is receiving bids from communities angling to be the landing spot for the Seattle-based company's second headquarters. And hope that all the love letters help sway Jeff Bezos and Co. to bring a mega tech campus, with tons of high-paying jobs, to Denver — and add to the list of what makes Colorado lovable.

