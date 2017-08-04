Lou Coggia: Trump not fit to be president | SteamboatToday.com

With regards to Cal Thomas’ column on Aug. 3, “The President is not the Enemy,” I could not disagree more.

The issue is not Trump’s personality – his narcissism and boorishness, nor his disregard for the truth. It his abuse of his power and position.

Anyone in a position of power who says that “the press is the enemy of the people” is an enemy of our Constitution. Anyone in a position of power who disparages and undermines our judiciary is an enemy of the Constitution.

Mr. Trump is a danger to the social order of this great country not only for his contempt of the press and judiciary but also for the fear and divisiveness that he continues to sow.

Trump is simply not fit to be the president of this great nation.

Lou Coggia

Steamboat Springs