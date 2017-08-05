Local business people attend annual resale conference | SteamboatToday.com

Molly Waters, owner of Deja Vu Boutique, and Shauna Hay, retail manager of Deja Vu, recently attended the NARTS 30th Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Crafted for resale professionals, the four-day conference is the industry's most comprehensive educational event of the year. Waters and Hay attended specialized resale workshops, networking sessions, general sessions and a resale trade show during this focused program.

Waters has been a member of NARTS: the Association of Resale Professionals for three years.

"We have an ongoing commitment at Deja Vu to continue our resale education and stay at the top of our profession," Waters said. "We left the meeting in Minneapolis with renewed energy, invaluable contacts and a multitude of fresh ideas to help us provide exceptional service and quality merchandising to our customers."

The shop has been a part of Steamboat's retail scene since 2008. The store strives to satisfy the varied needs of residents and out-of-town guests, offering more than 3,000 brands of clothing and accessories.

With more than 5,200 consignors, Deja Vu is the largest clothing consignment store in Northwest Colorado. The downtown store regularly processes 200 to 500 pieces of clothing and accessories per day.

Deja Vu won Best of the Boat in 2016 in three categories, including clothing, consignment and shoes. It supports numerous local charities with a $1 clothing rack that benefits these charities.

For more information about resale or for guidelines about consigning or selling at Deja Vu Boutique, call 970-879-9056 or visit dejavusteamboat.com.