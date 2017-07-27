Lisel Petis will run for Steamboat City Council this fall | SteamboatToday.com

Lisel Petis wants to stay on the Steamboat Springs City Council and help figure out how to preserve Howelsen Hill in a fiscally responsible way.

She also wants to help hold onto community character as the city continues to grow.

"I feel like I've had an impact and want to continue to have an impact on our community," Petis said Thursday.

Petis will run for a four-year term in District 1.

She was appointed to the council in February to serve the remainder of Tony Connell's term after Connell resigned to spend more time with his family.

Petis said she plans to host listening tours and seek community feedback on council issues, including the prospect of an annexation on the west end of town.

She officially announced her candidacy last week at the Steamboat Coffee House.

"I really enjoy just meeting community members and learning more about the community," Petis said.

Petis, a Steamboat native, currently is CFO and general counsel for Gerber Berend Build Design and has served on the board of nonprofits, including Grand Futures Prevention Coalition, Integrated Community and the Petis Law Community Impact Foundation.

She previously served as the deputy district attorney for the 14th Judicial District in Moffat County.

Petis is the third council candidate to step forward ahead of the fall election.

Scott Ford and Kathi Meyer announced their re-election bids in June.

