Lincoln Avenue closes for Halloween Stroll on Oct. 31

The city of Steamboat Springs plans to close Lincoln Avenue through downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

For more than three decades, families, friends and businesses have celebrated Halloween in historic downtown Steamboat Springs by trick-or-treating down Main Street where businesses open their doors with plenty of treats for children. Downtown stroll festivities run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Closures will start to go into effect starting at 4:45 p.m. and will run through 8 p.m. During the closure, traffic will detour along Oak Street from Lincoln at Fifth and 11th streets. At the conclusion of the stroll, Lincoln Avenue will reopen as soon as safely possible.

Due to the high volume of pedestrians including many children, motorists are encouraged to be patient, alert and follow community service officers' directions.

While Lincoln Avenue is closed, buses will use the Oak Street detour. Temporary bus stops will be located at Fifth and Oak, Seventh and Oak and Ninth and Oak. Buses will also stop at the Yellow Line's 10th and Oak stop, next to City Hall. Once Lincoln reopens, buses will return to their normal routes.

Coffee and a Newspaper will not be hosted in November

Steamboat Pilot & Today will not host a Coffee and a Newspaper in November. The next coffee will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the newspaper office, 1901 Curve Plaza. At that time, Editor Lisa Schlichtman will present a 2018 community events schedule and discuss some new offerings and location changes. Email Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboattoday.com with questions or for more information.

Bon Voyage party planned for longtime Extension agent

The staff at the Colorado State University Extension office invites the community to attend a "Bon Voyage" party from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the commissioners hearing room to honor longtime employee Karen Massey.

Massey is retiring from her position as Extension director and family and consumer science Extension agent after 12 years working in Steamboat Springs. Massey will continue to call Steamboat Springs home, but plans to spend a large part of the year sailing in the Caribbean with her husband, Dean.

Arts, culture organizations can apply for grant funding

Steamboat Springs Arts and Culture Coalition 2017 grant applications are now available. Any 501c3 organization that provides arts and cultural services to benefit the residents of Routt County is eligible to apply for funding from the city of Steamboat Springs. Application deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information or application inquiries contact Kim Keith, executive director of Steamboat Springs Arts Council, at 970-879-9008 or kim@steamboatarts.org.

Yampa Valley Singers to present 2 performances in November

The Yampa Valley Singers will present two concert performances of "Sunrise to Starlight" on at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, Eighth and Oak streets. Selections include many familiar pieces such as "Oh What a Beautiful Morning," "I've Got the Sun in the Morning," "Tonight," "Music of the Night" and more. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. Tickets are $10 and available from singers and at All That.

U.S. Forest Service map prices set to increase to $14 Jan. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's U.S. Forest Service will increase the price of its maps due to increasing costs of production, printing and distribution. Prices of U.S. Forest Service paper- and plastic-coated maps will increase to $14 on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

The U.S. Forest Service continually updates its maps and looks for ways to enhance maps. The Forest Service expects to shorten the revision cycle as cartographers continue to apply new digital technology to the map revision process.

The U.S. Forest Service continues to increase the availability of digital maps, which can be downloaded at avenza.com/pdf-maps/store. Digital maps cost $4.99 per side.

Visitor maps for forests and grasslands within the Rocky Mountain Region are available for purchase directly from national forest and grassland offices.

Maps can also be ordered by mail, fax, phone, or online through the National Forest Map Store at nationalforeststore.com.