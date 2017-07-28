Lightning sends firefighters checking for smoke | SteamboatToday.com

Despite recents monsoon season rains, Routt County remains on alert for wildfires.

Lightning on Thursday sent North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters out checking on reports of smoke, and there was one instance of a resident reporting trees on fire.

Routt County Emergency Mangament Director David "Mo" DeMorat said firefighters found the fire was coming from a campfire.

DeMorat noted there currently are no fire restrictions in unincorporated parts of Routt County, but restriction are in place in the Routt National Forest, where campfires are only allowed in established fire pits.

Northwest Colorado has seen an active fire season.

The Mill Creek Fire started July 1 about 13 miles northeast of Hayden when a bulldozer caught fire while building a fire break, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office.

The fire burned 482 acres before being fully contained July 16.

The estimated cost of fighting the fire is $1.2 million.

A state fund will likely cover most of the cost.

DeMorat said Routt County will be responsible for costs related to the first two days of fighting the fire.

He estimated that cost to be between $60,000 and $80,000.

DeMorat said West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters are no longer patrolling the area, but the fire has not been declared out.

Firefighters will return to the fire later in the summer to see if it can be declared out.

