Letter to the editor: Roof was donated to Christian Science Society | SteamboatToday.com

In the collection of articles about 20 Under 40 honorees in the recent Steamboat Living magazine, in the article on Luke Berlet, it was said, “His company gives away a roof each year, this year to the Church of Scientology . . . ” This is a mistake, as the church he has given a roof to is the Christian Science Society of Steamboat Springs.

We are a God-based Christian church, which has historic roots here and a mission and idealogy completely unrelated to Scientology. Mr. Berlet has placed his sign in our lawn, and anyone seeing it might now be tempted to think that Christian Science and Scientology are the same thing, which they emphatically are not.

Please let your readership know of the misprint so that misunderstandings can either be cleared up or prevented from generating.

With gratitude to Mr. Berlet for our new roof and to you for seeking to print the truth.

Marie-Beth Cheezem, Lynn Reiff, Cindy Gantick and John Sant’Ambrogio

Steamboat Springs