Late night brawl, trespassing reported: The Record for Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

Friday, Oct. 6, 2017

2:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department were called to a report of a brawl when five people were found fighting near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Two people needed to be checkout by EMS and one male was arrested for assault.

8:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who reported that the protective cap on her truck had been damaged from someone trying to pry it off near City Market. A report was taken.

11:11 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a rental car that had a door ding to it in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. It is unknown who did the damage or how it happened.

11:12 a.m. Officers were called to a report of administration who found a former student who was expelled from Colorado Mountain College trespassing on campus. A warning was given to ensure he understood he wasn't welcome back on campus.

12:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who found a vehicle she felt was suspicious outside in the 400 block of Eighth Street. As officers were en route she called back to say that the vehicle had left and she no longer needed officers to respond.