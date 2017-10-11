Large moose: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

7:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 300 block of Third Street.

1:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a large couch dumped by a trail in the 1300 block of Blue Sage Drive.

1:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a large moose in a bank parking lot at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue.

4:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a $1,200 mountain bike stolen from the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver at Spring Creek Park. Several people in their 20s were observed in the parking lot smoking marijuana and drinking beer. Police could not find them.

9:39 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a stroke in the 1900 block of Trollhaugen Court.