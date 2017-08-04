Kevin Copeland: Old Glory should be flown properly | SteamboatToday.com

If Ken Collins's comments in his July 17 letter to the editor, “Upside down,” weren't so offensive and hypocritical they'd border on comic droll and merit a retort in any case.

The flag code of the United States of America, explains in simple language that, "the flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” Period.

Granted, having your chosen candidate lose an election is stressful, and continuing to rant and rave about it may make you feel better, but neither your life nor your property are in dire distress, or extreme danger, so you always respectfully fly "Old Glory"

properly, not upside down as an effigy for your bemoanings.

Using our flag as a metaphor to show distain and displeasure is a childish gesture, insulting every patriot who has died or is presently serving in the Armed Forces or law enforcement, to afford all of us the privilege, without fear of reprisal, freedom of

speech.

I was taught to stand with my right hand over my heart when the anthem is played and our flag is displayed, respect it always and fly her proudly, as it is one of the most recognizable flag in the world and richly symbolizes the freedom and integrity of our

voting democracy, one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.

If you are so "distressed" about the state of our nation and President, try seeking your sympathy from someone who resides in a country such as North Korea, Saudi Arabia or any of the other Muslim, communist or dictatorial governments that collectively

don't respect; religious freedom (or atheism), freedom of speech, women, Hispanics, African Americans (or any Americans for that matter), non-heterosexuals, the media, science, free-thinking innovation, alternate energy, voting rights, clean air, clean water, their allies or self-government.

Recommended Stories For You

Odds are that taking a knee while their anthem is playing will afford you a much deserved kick in the posterior at the very least, but likely a one way ticket to meet your maker with your head in your hands. And you may find this hard to believe, but many of them blatantly practice nepotism. Go figure.

Did I miss anything you mentioned? Oh yea, I believe the President is trying to fill government vacancies but is continually stymied by constant opposition from the party that has had it their way for the last 10 long years.

I don't always agree with him, but the "inconvenient truth" of the matter is, that if he accomplishes half of his intended agenda he just may keep us safe, drain the so-called swamp and make America prosperous again. He's already started with the illegal

overreach of the EPA and the bloated government work force.

His proposals are somewhat unconventional and unpopular to some, but the tough choices always are. Unfortunately for those who've become accustomed to receiving them, this President doesn't hand out participation trophies.

Kevin Copeland

Hayden