Kara Stoller: Chamber looks to evolve | SteamboatToday.com

In February, I became the new chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association. I've been with the Chamber for more than nine years as special events director and marketing director prior to my new role. My passion for Steamboat Springs has grown immensely through the years and is shown through involvement within the community from the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission to Ski Town Rotary. My husband and I are thrilled to raise our daughter in this wonderful place and I am honored to take on this new role.

Supporting our members by fostering a healthy, vibrant, year-round economy through business advocacy and education, as well as destination marketing, remains the key focus of the Chamber. What does this look like? We are continuing to support local businesses through education, incentive opportunities and research. We have revamped our Service Excellence program to equip our community with the tools to provide an exceptional customer experience and ensure a warm welcome to the Yampa Valley.

We're also working to positively impact the community by focusing our marketing efforts on areas of opportunity in the spring and fall timeframes. We hear you that July and August are already busy time periods with longstanding signature events. These events have a rich history, such as the 114th Cowboys' Roundup Days Fourth of July Parade and the Hot Air Balloon Rodeo, which has been in place for 36 years.

To meet the needs of our community, we know we need to continuously evolve. That's why the Chamber staff and the board of directors are embarking on an important organizational review process. We want to ensure that our organization and services are properly aligned with the needs of the community.

We want to hear from you. The Chamber has developed a process that allows for input from all business sectors, as well as the community at large. In addition to a series of focus groups and interviews conducted here in the Yampa Valley by an independent consultant, we have an online survey. Your input is a valuable part of the process to help shape the future role of the Chamber and how we support a sustainable future for Steamboat.

Please join the discussion by completing our survey at bit.ly/steamboatchambersurvey.

Thank you for your time and commitment to helping us define and achieve success.

Kara Stoller is CEO of the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association.