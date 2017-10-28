Join discussions for One Book Steamboat at noon Monday

Bud Werner Memorial Library will presents three One Book Steamboat community conversations about "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant" by Alexandra Fuller, a contemporary nonfiction story of the American West and its landscape, resources, social challenges and rewards during the latest oil boom.

These facilitated book club discussions convene at noon Monday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 in the library's conference room. The library has extra copies of the book available so it is readily available for everyone to read it and participate in the community conversations.

Sign up for a book discussion at the library circulation desk, by phone at 970-879-0240 or online at steamboatlibrary.org.

Yampatika offers bat program for families at Legacy Ranch

Yampatika and the Colorado Natural Heritage Program will be offering a free, family-friendly evening of arts, crafts, snacks and information about bats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at Yampatika's Environmental Learning Center at Legacy Ranch. The program is for children age 5 to 10 and their caregivers.

CSU wildlife biologist Robert Schorr, from the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, will be leading the night's activities in partnership with Yampatika. Schorr is on the board of directors of the Colorado Bat Working Group, and for the past three years, along with research partner Jeremy Siemers, in a collaboration with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, has been conducting mark-recapture of little brown bats on two ranches in the Yampa Valley.

"A program like this really fits well with Yampatika's philosophy of offering fun, family-friendly, education programs for all residents in the Yampa Valley," Yampatika Executive Director Joe Haines said. "Did you know that bats wings are as unique as your finger print, and bats not only eat insects but are also pollinators? Come along and learn this and other interesting bat facts."

Although the program is free, space is limited. For more information about the program and to RSVP, visit yampatika.org or call 970-871-9151.

Routt County United Way launches volunteer network

Routt County United Way has announced the start of its new volunteer network, Get Involved Routt County.

This innovative resource will serve as a one-stop interactive hub for both volunteers and nonprofits. Volunteers can easily access volunteer opportunities from various organizations in Routt County by going to volunteer.routtcountyunitedway.org and completing a short profile.

According to United Way officials, Get Involved Routt County is a game-changer for the community's volunteer network, making it easier for nonprofits to fill their needs and for active residents to get involved and give back to their community.

Hayden Congregational Church Food Bank distributes goods

Hayden Congregational Church Food Bank distributes free food to those in need.

For more information, call the church at 970-276-3510, or stop by the church, 202 E. Jefferson.

New energy efficiency program helps lower-income residents

Modest to lower-income residents in Routt County who are in need of first-step home energy efficiency measures are encouraged to apply for a free Energy Efficiency Jump Start through a new program with the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.

The program is open to residents who are living in drafty or energy-inefficient homes and provides starter services, such as a furnace tune-up, programmable thermostats, hot water heater wrap and energy-saving LED bulbs.

Homeowners also receive a free residential energy assessment and coaching toward energy savings and lower utility bills.

Energy Efficiency Jump Starts are available for a limited number of residents on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible, applicants must earn less than 80 percent of the area median income, which equates to $44,480 before taxes for one person and $50,800 for two. Income will be verified via tax return documents.

Initial funding for the program was made possible through Operation Round Up and the United Methodist Church Foundation. More are welcome.

To apply, call YVSC at 970-871-9299, Ext. 104, or email suzie@yvsc.org.