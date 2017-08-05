Jessica Livingston, Andrew Scott exchange vows on Mount Werner | SteamboatToday.com

Jessica Hana-Rae Livingston, daughter of Debra Livingston, of Boulder, and Robert Livingston, of Niwot, was married to Andrew Chase Scott, eldest son of Sally Woods Scott and Douglas Delano Scott, of Boulder, on July 8, 2017, atop Mount Werner.

Since repairs on the gondola were not yet complete, Steamboat Ski Corporation graciously uplifted the wedding party on the Thunderhead Lift.

The ceremony was officiated by Tom Richards. The eight bridesmaids included Erica Smith and Lauren Henderson, as maids of honor, and the groom's brothers, Barrett and Delano Scott, were the best men among the eight groomsmen.

The bride graduated from Cornell University with a degree in applied economic management and is currently employed as a portfolio manager with Inspirato.

The groom graduated from The University of Oregon and holds a master's degree from The University of Denver. He is currently employed as a senior solutions consultant for SalesForce.

After a week of tubing, golfing, ballooning and parties hosted by local relatives, the Hoffners and Menks, the wedding party danced the night away at the beautiful celebration organized by the talented Lindsey Grannis.

The couple honeymooned in the Caribbean and have returned to their home in Denver to live happily ever after. Steamboat Springs, the original home of Doug Scott will remain in their hearts forever.