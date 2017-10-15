Jail Report for Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Candice M. Carter, 37 — contempt of court (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Eva M. Tuijillo, 22 — fugitive of justice (Routt County Sheriff's Office)

Howard H. Warwick, 47 — criminal mischief (SSPD)

Monday, Oct. 9

No arrests

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Matthew A. Haptonstall, 27 — felony second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal mischief (SSPD)

Diana I. Moreno-Soto, 23 — violation of protection order (SSPD)

Ty J. Tatum, 21 — failure to appear (Colorado State Patrol)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Monique J. Cressey, 35 — third-degree assault, child abuse (RCSO)

Thursday, Oct. 12

Seamus P. Henneberry, 20 — DUI, minor in possession of marijuana, displayed expired license plate (CSP)

Friday, Oct. 13

Jordan A. Brown, 25 — criminal mischief, harassment (Hayden Police Department)

Jeffrey R. Brethauer, 55 — DUI, speeding, open alcohol beverage container (CSP)

Ezequiel Chavez, 20 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Joe A. Barney Salt, 24 — DUI, DUI per se, speeding, careless driving, light failed to display when required, open alcohol beverage container (SSPD)

Marisa J. Hunter, 40 — criminal mischief (SSPD)

Gregory L. Londos, 35 — felony illegal sale of wildlife, hunting on private property, license violations (RCSO)