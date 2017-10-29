Jail Report for Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2017
October 29, 2017
The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Sunday, Oct. 22
Kevin L. Blattner, 33 — DUI, DUI per se, speeding, open alcohol beverage container (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Grayson S. Joenk, 20 — no registration in vehicle, no proof of insurance, weaving, drove without valid drivers license, DUI, DUI per se (Colorado State Patrol)
Monday, Oct. 23
Jasmine Y. Corral, 23 — failed to notify police, driving under restraint (SSPD)
Saul A. Gonzalez-Chavez, 29 — harassment, disorderly conduct (Hayden Police Department)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Joseph A. Camilletti, 21 — third-degree assault, harassment (Routt County Sheriff's Office)
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Christa L. Gardner, 54 — possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, DUI (SSPD)
Tyler L. Solt, 40 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)
Thursday, Oct. 26
Aaron M. Burton, 29 — harassment (HPD)
William R. Carman, 28 — driving while ability impaired, speeding (CSP)
Friday, Oct. 27
Leonard L. Lopez, 28 — DUI, reckless driving (SSPD)
William R. Doyne, 53 — careless driving, DUI, no proof of insurance, violation of protection order (RCSO)
Saturday, Oct. 28
Raymond C. Parks, 71 — driving while ability impaired, speeding (CSP)
William R. Cheesebro, 36 — disregarded stop sign, driving under restraint (CSP)
Andrea Salazar, 34 — third-degree assault, two counts of child abuse (HPD)
Kieran C. Waldron, 40 — DUI, DUI per se, speeding, no proof of insurance, failed to signal, no registration in vehicle (CSP)