Jail Report for Oct. 15 to 21, 2017
October 22, 2017
The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Sunday, Oct. 15
Clifford E. Ball Jr., 23 — DUI, open alcohol beverage container, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)
William R. Doyne, 53 — criminal mischief (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Manuel J. Madrid, 41 — driving under restraint, speeding (CSP)
Joshua K. Milligan, 28 — harassment (Hayden Police Department)
Monday, Oct. 16
No arrests
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Austin P. Wisecup, 22 — fugitive of justice, felony possession of controlled substance, felony third-degree burglary, felony first-degree criminal trespassing, theft (RCSO and SSPD)
Wednesday, Oct. 18
David B. Walker, 43 — fugitive of justice, felony possession with intent to distribute/manufacture, possession with intent to distribute/manufacture (RCSO)
Laurie L. Weaver, 46 — failure to appear (CSP)
Thursday, Oct. 19
Jonah K. Aiwohi, 30 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)
Friday, Oct. 20
Joshua K. Milligan, 28 — failure to appear, violation of protection order (HPD)
Saturday, Oct. 21
Brittany L. Gould, 30 — DUI, defective or unsafe vehicle, speeding (SSPD)
Jessica S. Miller, 21 — harassment (SSPD)
Gary E. Chambless, 27 — fugitive of justice (CSP)
Sheila M. Wisecup, 44 — third-degree assault (Oak Creek Police Department)