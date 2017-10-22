Jail Report for Oct. 15 to 21, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Clifford E. Ball Jr., 23 — DUI, open alcohol beverage container, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)

William R. Doyne, 53 — criminal mischief (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Manuel J. Madrid, 41 — driving under restraint, speeding (CSP)

Joshua K. Milligan, 28 — harassment (Hayden Police Department)

Monday, Oct. 16

No arrests

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Austin P. Wisecup, 22 — fugitive of justice, felony possession of controlled substance, felony third-degree burglary, felony first-degree criminal trespassing, theft (RCSO and SSPD)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

David B. Walker, 43 — fugitive of justice, felony possession with intent to distribute/manufacture, possession with intent to distribute/manufacture (RCSO)

Laurie L. Weaver, 46 — failure to appear (CSP)

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jonah K. Aiwohi, 30 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)

Friday, Oct. 20

Joshua K. Milligan, 28 — failure to appear, violation of protection order (HPD)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Brittany L. Gould, 30 — DUI, defective or unsafe vehicle, speeding (SSPD)

Jessica S. Miller, 21 — harassment (SSPD)

Gary E. Chambless, 27 — fugitive of justice (CSP)

Sheila M. Wisecup, 44 — third-degree assault (Oak Creek Police Department)