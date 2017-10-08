Jail Report for Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Darrell L. Suchor, 47 — fugitive of justice, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, harassment (Routt County Sheriff's Office)

Monday, Oct. 2

No arrests

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Jonathan D. King, 47 — displayed expired license plate, no proof of insurance, DUI (RCSO)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Brandon C. Matthews, 22 — failure to appear (Oak Creek Police Department)

Kathryn J. St. George, 64 — failure to appear (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Destin L. Carter, 28 — felony second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief (Hayden Police Department)

Timothy T. Ferguson, 33 — resisting officer, theft, criminal mischief, felony second-degree (HPD)

Michelle L. Lyson, 36 — failure to appear (SSPD)

Friday, Oct. 6

Neil A. Snipe, 31 — felony second-degree assault (SSPD)

Carrie J. Lira, 33 — failure to appear (SSPD)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Jodee M. Dike, 34 — DUI, careless driving, driving under restraint, DUI per se (SSPD)