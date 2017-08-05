Jail Report for July 29 to Aug. 4, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Jail Report for July 29 to Aug. 4, 2017
August 5, 2017
The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, July 29
Michael C. Kimble, 51 — Criminal mischief, harassment (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Myka P. Lewis, 31 — Felony prohibited act involving a pawnbroker (SSPD)
Sunday, July 30
Laurel A. Martin, 54 — DUI (alcohol), weaving, defective or no taillight (Hayden Police Department)
Karen J. Dooley, 66 — Violation of a protection order (SSPD)
Sean M. Geary, 31 — Felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful distribution of marijuana (SSPD)
Robert E. Shaw, 46 — DUI (alcohol), DUI per se, careless driving, flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (Colorado State Patrol)
Monday, July 31
No arrests
Tuesday, Aug. 1
No arrests
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Silvia S. Ballesteros, 24 — Failure to appear (CSP)
Cody B. Malloy, 38 — Failure to appear, flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (Routt County Sheriff's Office)
Thursday, Aug. 3
Marc R. Damiano, 51 — Criminal mischief (HPD)
Kathleen A. Sprague, 23 — Flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (SSPD)
Darvin M. Weikel, 34 — Felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony vehicular alluding, failure to drive on right side, impeding normal flow, speeding, safety belt violation (RCSO)
Friday, Aug. 4
Adrian H. Angala, 24 — Disorderly conduct/fighting, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct (SSPD)