Jail Report for July 29 to Aug. 4, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, July 29

Michael C. Kimble, 51 — Criminal mischief, harassment (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Myka P. Lewis, 31 — Felony prohibited act involving a pawnbroker (SSPD)

Sunday, July 30

Laurel A. Martin, 54 — DUI (alcohol), weaving, defective or no taillight (Hayden Police Department)

Karen J. Dooley, 66 — Violation of a protection order (SSPD)

Sean M. Geary, 31 — Felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful distribution of marijuana (SSPD)

Robert E. Shaw, 46 — DUI (alcohol), DUI per se, careless driving, flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (Colorado State Patrol)

Monday, July 31

No arrests

Tuesday, Aug. 1

No arrests

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Silvia S. Ballesteros, 24 — Failure to appear (CSP)

Cody B. Malloy, 38 — Failure to appear, flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (Routt County Sheriff's Office)

Thursday, Aug. 3

Marc R. Damiano, 51 — Criminal mischief (HPD)

Kathleen A. Sprague, 23 — Flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (SSPD)

Darvin M. Weikel, 34 — Felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony vehicular alluding, failure to drive on right side, impeding normal flow, speeding, safety belt violation (RCSO)

Friday, Aug. 4

Adrian H. Angala, 24 — Disorderly conduct/fighting, obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct (SSPD)