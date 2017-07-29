Jail Report for July 22 to July 28, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, July 22

No arrests

Sunday, July 23

Tyler J. Counts, 23 — DUI (alcohol), speeding (Routt County Sheriff's Office)

Monday, July 24

Diego L. Valdez, 43 — Flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Blake A. Zimmerman, 26 — third-degree assault (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Tuesday, July 25

Joseph R. Miller, 35 — felony attempt to influence a public servant, failure to appear

Wednesday, July 26

John W. Zalesky III, 47 — Criminal mischief, second degree criminal tampering (SSPD)

Michael P. McGrath, 32 — Felony child abuse (Oak Creek Police Department)

Christina A. Viveiros, 41 — Felony child abuse (OCPD)

Thursday, July 27

Skyler T. Dodson, 24 — DUI (alcohol) (OCPD)

Jake C. Hedrick, 23 — Two counts of driving under restraint, failure to notify police, leaving an accident causing damage, unsafe backing, two counts of flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, displaying fictitious tags (SSPD)

Friday, July 28

Melissa J. Rainey, 40 — Criminal mischief, third-degree assault, harassment, child abuse (OCPD)

Melissa Campagna, 26 — Felony intimidating a witness, violation of protection order (RCSO)

Donald C. Long, 56 — Trespassing/invasion of privacy (SSPD)