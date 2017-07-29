Jail Report for July 22 to July 28, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Jail Report for July 22 to July 28, 2017
July 29, 2017
The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, July 22
No arrests
Sunday, July 23
Tyler J. Counts, 23 — DUI (alcohol), speeding (Routt County Sheriff's Office)
Monday, July 24
Diego L. Valdez, 43 — Flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
Blake A. Zimmerman, 26 — third-degree assault (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Tuesday, July 25
Joseph R. Miller, 35 — felony attempt to influence a public servant, failure to appear
Wednesday, July 26
John W. Zalesky III, 47 — Criminal mischief, second degree criminal tampering (SSPD)
Michael P. McGrath, 32 — Felony child abuse (Oak Creek Police Department)
Christina A. Viveiros, 41 — Felony child abuse (OCPD)
Thursday, July 27
Skyler T. Dodson, 24 — DUI (alcohol) (OCPD)
Jake C. Hedrick, 23 — Two counts of driving under restraint, failure to notify police, leaving an accident causing damage, unsafe backing, two counts of flight to avoid prosecution/fugitive from justice, failure to appear, no proof of insurance, displaying fictitious tags (SSPD)
Friday, July 28
Melissa J. Rainey, 40 — Criminal mischief, third-degree assault, harassment, child abuse (OCPD)
Melissa Campagna, 26 — Felony intimidating a witness, violation of protection order (RCSO)
Donald C. Long, 56 — Trespassing/invasion of privacy (SSPD)