Indian summer making a return to Yampa Valley

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a shot of snow Saturday and cooler weather, the Indian summer was expected to return to the Yampa Valley this week.

"A warm and very dry air mass settles over the West, promoting the return of Indian summer through at least midweek," wrote Steamboat Springs meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs the snowalarm.com website.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened for the season Friday, and Steamboat Ski Area is expected to begin making snow in a couple weeks.

"This is fall in Colorado," wrote Joel Gratz, a Colorado meteorologist who runs opensnow.com. "Snowstorms one week, gorgeous sunshine and warmth the next."

For this week, Gratz wrote that most of the snow will stay to the northwest part of the country.

"The next chance for snow in Colorado will be next weekend," Gratz said. "It’s likely that we will see snow during this time, but the odds are trending toward a weaker or moderate storm rather than a strong storm."

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, a high pressure system was building that will allow temperatures to quickly rebound to above normal by midweek.

"We can expect dry conditions under this benign weather pattern until southwesterly flow increases on Friday as our next storm moves into the Great Basin," the National Weather Service wrote. "So, our chances are increasing that we will see a return to cooler and more unsettled weather next weekend.

By Tuesday, the high temperature is expected to reach 66 degrees.

Low overnight temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing.

