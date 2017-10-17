Illegal camping: The Record for Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

6:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a man yelling and cussing at a woman in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of people camping near the Yampa River Core Trail. Police issued a warning.

9:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 900 block of Central Park Drive.

12:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a girl who ran away from Steamboat Springs High School.

1:19 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 3400 block of Stone Lane.

1:33 p.m. Officers were called to a report of kids that broke into the caboose at the Depot Art Center.

5:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man on a trail with a shotgun over his shoulder in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway. Police could not find him.

8:43 p.m. Officers were called to a report of parents who found a suspicious pill in their child's bag.

11:02 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the first block of 10th Street.