How to celebrate Halloween in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Celebrating the grisly, gruesome and downright ghoulish, it's time for the most spooktacular time of the year.

Not sure what to do or where to go?

We’ve rounded up 11 events perfect for Halloween tricksters, thrill seekers and those looking for delightfully frightful treats.

Monday, Oct. 30

Bat Week Celebration

6 to 7:30 p.m. | Yampatika's Environmental Learning Center at Legacy Ranch, 35435 U.S. Highway 40

Yampatika and the Colorado Natural Heritage Program will be offering a free, fun family-friendly evening of arts, crafts, snacks and information about bats. CSU Wildlife biologist Robert Schorr, from the Colorado Natural Heritage Program, will be leading the night's activities in partnership with Yampatika. Activities are designed for children age 5 to 10 and their parents, although all ages are welcome. Space is limited to 25 participants so RSVP by calling 970-871-9151 or visit yampatika.org.

Jack-o-Lantern Contest at Mountain Tap

3:30 to 8 p.m. | Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St.

Bring in your already-carved pumpkin between 3:30 and 5 p.m. for a peoples’ choice jack-o-lantern contest. Judging ends at 8 p.m., and winner receives a $50 gift card.

Witches Night Out

5:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Aurum Food & Wine, 811 Yampa St.

Area witches are invited to gather around the cauldron on Witches Night Out with happy hours prices all night and live music by Pat Waters and Tyler Crane.

Showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show

8 p.m. | Double Diamonds Bar, 2300 Mt. Werner Road

Dress in costume and bring your camp chair to watch the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on the big screen at the Double Diamonds.

Tuesday, Oct 31

Trunk or Treat

5 to 7 p.m. | Hayden Congregational Church, 202 E. Jefferson Ave.

Trunk or Treat features activities for all ages, games and snacks.

Halloween Stroll

5 to 7 p.m. | Downtown Steamboat, Lincoln Avenue

For over 30 years, kids and families of all ages have gathered on Lincoln Avenue to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween festivities during the Halloween Stroll. Get dressed in your best Halloween costume and come down to historic Steamboat Springs while businesses open their doors for trick-or-treat fun. Downtown Steamboat is closed to traffic during the event.

Haunted Deep: An Interactive Haunted House and Performance

6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

"The Haunted Deep: Monster Mermaids" recreates a mystical deep sea wonderland through the work of Young Bloods Collective members. The full sensory experience will feature performances by the Jasmir Belly Dance Troupe, The Young Bloods Collective as well as the Chief Players. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $15 online and are also available at All That.

19th annual Screamboat: Chamber of Horrors

6 to 10 p.m. | Colorado Mountain College, Allbright Family Auditorium, 1275 Crawford Ave.

As guests are escorted through a series of spooky scenes and skits, who knows what will await around each corner at Steamboat's haunted house tradition held at the CMC’s Allbright Family Auditorium, which is sponsored by the SKY club and the Engineering Projects class as a fundraising event. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Not recommended for children younger than 6. Cost is $10 for CMC students and anyone 12 and younger. Cost is $15 for general admission.

Mad Hatter's Halloween House Party

9 p.m. | Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

The Mad Hatter-themed Halloween Party will feature a costume contest and live music from DJ Freeze, DJ Leprechaun and Kat in the Hat.

Halloween Hootenany

9 p.m. | Schmiggity's, 821 Lincoln Ave.

This year’s Halloween “Hootenany” line up includes: Throwdown, Sugarleaf, Kelly Kerr Band, Me and Ed’s and Enough About You. No cover at the door. Costumes strongly encouraged.

Halloween Party & Costume Contest

10 p.m. | Colorado High 5, 635 Lincoln Ave.

Come dressed in your best costume for a night of music with DJ Steezy Nicks, dancing and a chance to win prizes for best costume.