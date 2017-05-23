Housing Stability Task Force sharing findings with community Tuesday | SteamboatToday.com

When the Housing Stability Task Force was created more than a year ago, there were more than a few questions surrounding homeless issues in Steamboat Springs.

Since then, the task force, which includes leaders from local social service organizations and nonprofits, has been asking some tough questions and gathering data that specifically addresses many of those questions. Data that Kate Nowak, Routt County United Way executive director and leader of the task force, hopes will lead to solutions — or at least ideas — for communities in Routt County.

"I think that we discovered that there is a network that addresses many of the issues that people who can't have a roof over their head face," Nowak said. "We also discovered that there isn't any one solution that is going to make it go away, or solve it."

The group plans to share what it has learned during a public meeting, which will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

"We found through our research that we have a pretty strong network in Routt County, and I think this process made it that much stronger," Nowak said. "There are a variety of government and nonprofits and private groups that work together and help people in transition who may not have a roof over their head."

The public meeting will be the final chapter for the task force, which was formed in October of 2015 to bring together a variety of area service groups to track their interaction with people facing housing instability, both adults and children, and to identify the issues.

Nowak said the group had hoped to come up with a single solution for the issue of homelessness, but she has since learned that there is not one answer that addresses every issue. She said the group also looked to other mountain resort communities to examine how they handled many of the same issues, and they learned that Routt County is not alone.

But, Nowak also discovered that the groups involved in the task force could work better as part of a team focused on helping those dealing with housing instability, rather than functioning alone.

