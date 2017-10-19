Homeless chef suspected of dealing heroin in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with dealing heroin.

David B. Walker faces charges of distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Walker identifies himself as a homeless chef, who is currently unemployed and originally from Boca Raton, Florida.

He was arrested by the All Crimes Enforcement Team regional drug task force.

The affidavit outlining the probable cause for his arrest has been sealed and cannot be viewed by the public.

According to the charges, the crimes occurred in Routt County on or about July 25.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.