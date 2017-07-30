Heated road rage: The Record for Saturday, July 29, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Saturday, July 29, 2017

2:04 a.m. A person flagged down a Steamboat Springs Police Department officer near a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street and reported bikes were missing. They were located.

5:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail

7:05 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in a condo without permission in the 1000 block of Village Lane.

7:54 a.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help with an unattended death in the 21500 block of Fourth Avenue.

8:04 a.m. Officers were called to a report of an ex-boyfriend who broke into a woman's apartment and wrote inappropriate things on the door in the first block of Balsam Court.

8:02 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a female trying to camp in a neighbor's yard in the 800 block of Majestic Circle.

8:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. It was a road rage incident, and one driver reportedly pulled a gun. Police contacted both drivers, and no one had a gun. The person who reported the driver had a gun changed their story and said the driver pointed his fingers in the shape of a gun and reached for something.

9:04 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

11:02 a.m. Officers were called to a report of graffiti in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court.

11:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of graffiti at Mount Werner Road and Montview Lane.

1:37 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with trauma at Eighth and Yampa streets.

1:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Two people were issued citations.

3:41 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who overdosed at Sixth and Oak streets.

7:21 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure at Eighth and Oak streets.

7:56 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 900 block of Strings Road.