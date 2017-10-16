Healthy Eating: Spicy chicken soup

2 quarts water

6 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 tablespoon onion powder

5 cubes chicken bouillon

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 (16 ounce) jar chunky salsa

2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes

1 (14.5 ounce) can whole tomatoes

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed tomato soup

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

2 (16 ounce) cans chili beans, undrained

1 (8 ounce) container sour cream (optional)

In a large pot over medium heat, combine water, chicken, salt, pepper, garlic powder, parsley, onion powder and bouillon cubes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer one hour. Remove chicken, allow it to cool and then shred it. Reserve the broth. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat, and then cook onion and garlic in olive oil until slightly browned. Stir in salsa, diced tomatoes, whole tomatoes, tomato soup, chili powder, corn, chili beans, shredded chicken and five cups reserved broth. Simmer 30 minutes. Serve with a dollop of sour cream. Makes 10 servings

Recipe provided by Kristi Brown.