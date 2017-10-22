Healthy Eating: New potatoes in mustard wine sauce

1 pound unpeeled new potatoes, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 cup dry white wine

¼ cup white wine vinegar

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon basil

Recommended Stories For You

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or parsley

Combine the potatoes, white wine, wine vinegar, green onions garlic basil and pepper in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer for 25 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Remove the potatoes with a slotted spoon to a serving bowl, reserving the liquid. Cover the potatoes to keep warm.

Cook the reserved liquid until reduced and thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in the Dijon mustard. Drizzle over the potatoes. Sprinkle with the basil. Serve immediately. Yield: 4 servings

Nutrients per serving: Cal 150; Protein 2 g; Carbohydrates 25 g; Fat 1 g

Adapted from: Simply Colorado Too!