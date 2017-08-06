Healthy eating: Fruit and oatmeal bars | SteamboatToday.com

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons skim or 1 percent milk

3 cups quick or old-fashioned oats

1 8-ounce container vanilla

1 cup dried mixed fruit or plain low-fat yogurt

diced raisins, or Craisins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine oil, egg, sugar and milk. Set aside. In medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add flour mixture to liquid mixture. Stir in yogurt, oats and fruit to make a stiff dough. Spread the mixture onto bottom of 9-by-13-inch, greased baking pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, cool and cut into bars. Serves 6

Adapted from the University of Minnesota Extension.