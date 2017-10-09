Healthy Eating: Baked falafel

1 (15 0z.) can chickpeas, drained

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Black pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. Place chickpeas in a large bowl and mash with a potato masher. Add all other ingredients to chickpeas, stir to combine, and mash with potato masher until blended and slightly chunky. Using your hands, form falafel mixture into small balls, about 1 tablespoon each. Place falafels on cookie sheet and spray tops of patty with more cooking spray. Bake for 15 minutes, turn once, and bake for an additional 15 minutes until slightly brown and crispy. Serves four. Tips: Serve in a whole wheat pita or on a salad. Tastes great with Tzatziki sauce.

This recipe is adapted from the Kendall Anderson Nutrition Center at Colorado State University.