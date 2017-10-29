Healthing Eating: Harvest pumpkin bread

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup sweetened applesauce

2 eggs

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/4 cup orange juice

Combine the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and cloves in a bowl and mix well. Beat the sugar, butter and applesauce in a mixer bowl for 5 minutes or until creamy and light, scraping the bowl occasionally. Add the eggs 2 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the pumpkin and orange juice. Beat until smooth. Stir in the flour mixture until blended. Spoon the batter in to a lightly greased 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for several minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes 12 servings. Nutrients per serving: calories 196; protein 4 g; carbohydrates 35 g; fat 5 g.

From: Simply Colorado Too!