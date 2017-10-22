Health briefs: Register for Healthy Harvest Cooking

Whether you manage diabetes or a heart condition, or simply want to eat healthier, Healthy Harvest Cooking will give you knowledge and skills to prepare a variety of harvest recipes, such as farro salad with cherub tomatoes, pistachios and pomegranate seeds, and roasted chicken with sage pan sauce. Samples will be offered. The class will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. Register online at uchealth.org/yvmc.

UCHealth Seeks Volunteers

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is seeking caring people to join our volunteer team. We have openings in the following programs: Day Surgery Support, front desk at the Outpatient Pavilion and our music program. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or would like to learn more about other volunteering opportunities at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, contact Volunteer Services at 970-870-1146 or pam.bosch@uchealth.org.

Yellow fever vaccine is temporarily unavailable

The yellow fever vaccine, which is recommended or required for travel to some areas of South America and Africa, is temporarily unavailable in Routt and Moffat counties. Due to a nationwide shortage, only a limited number of sites are providing the vaccine. To see a list of yellow fever vaccine providers in Colorado, visit colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel. It's recommended individuals planning travel abroad make an appointment for a travel health consult and receive any needed vaccinations at least one month prior to travel. For more information, call Northwest Colorado Health's travel clinic at 970-871-7336.