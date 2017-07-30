Health briefs: Precautions advised during tick season   | SteamboatToday.com

Northwest Colorado Health advises precautions against ticks and tick-borne diseases during spring and summer months. Tick bites in Colorado can result in Colorado Tick Fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia, Tick-borne relapsing fever.

Ticks should be removed from skin as soon as possible. If you remove a tick from a person or a pet, wash your hands immediately. If you become ill after a tick bite or exposure to ticks, seek prompt medical attention.

Ticks are commonly found in wooded or brushy areas with tall grass. They may also inhabit rustic mountain cabins where chipmunks and other rodents may have visited. Wear protective clothing – long-sleeved shirts and long pants – and perform thorough tick checks after being in areas where ticks may be present. For information on how to safely remove a tick that has settled into the skin, visit cdc.gov/ticks.

Northwest Colorado Health expands dental services

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering preventative and comprehensive dental services for individuals of all ages and income levels. Preventative care, including screenings, cleanings and education, is available at Northwest Colorado Health's main clinics at 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101 in Steamboat Springs and 745 Russell St. in Craig.

Patients can receive more comprehensive care, including fillings, crowns and non-surgical tooth extractions, at Northwest Colorado Health's new dental clinic at 485 Yampa Avenue in Craig.

Most insurance, including Medicaid, is accepted. Individuals with limited or no insurance can pay on a sliding fee scale. Visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/dental for more information.

Share healthy recipes with the Steamboat Today

The Steamboat Today publishes simple, healthy recipes in the Yampa Valley Health section of the newspaper on Monday. Anyone who has a recipe that is easy-to-fix and made from commonly found ingredients is welcome to share it with the paper. Forget the fussy soufflé or the dish requiring fenugreek seeds, we're looking for basic recipes that will inspire people to cook. Email recipes to Karen Massey at karen.massey@colostate.edu or send them to Massey at the Routt County Extension Office, P.O. Box 772830, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

