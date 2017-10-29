Hayden, Soroco volleyball seasons end at districts

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Both the Hayden and Soroco high school volleyball teams had their seasons end Friday at the district volleyball tournament at Grand Valley High School.

The Tigers and the Rams each earned the chance to play in that tournament after winning play-in games earlier in the week. Hayden beat Caprock Academy and Soroco beat Vail Christian to advance.

They couldn't keep that momentum going Friday.

Soroco lost twice in its three-team pool, falling to Meeker in three sets, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, then to West Grand in three sets, as well. That left the Rams on the outside looking in when it came time for the top team in each pool to advance.

Soroco ended its season with a 7-15 record.

Hayden also lost twice, in three sets against Rangely, then in four against Hotchkiss.

The Tigers finished the year 6-15.