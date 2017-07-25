Hayden pastor’s condition improving following Friday car accident | SteamboatToday.com

Hayden pastor Doug Zirkle is responding to family members and moving his arms and legs following a rollover crash that left him seriously injured, Zirkle's church reported Tuesday afternoon.

"Although he is still in critical condition, Doug is improving," Mission of Grace church wrote in a Facebook post. "Thank you for your continued prayers for his recovery.”

According to the church, Zirkle suffered injuries to his brain and spine after the Jeep he was driving rolled over during a crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 40, about 10 miles west of Craig.

Zirkle was flown to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus for treatment.

Zirkle's daughter, Rachel, is collecting words of encouragement, prayers, memories and stories to send to her father to help and inspire him during his recovery.

Messages can be sent to Zirkle by emailing rachelzirkle@gmail.com by Tuesday, Aug. 1.

